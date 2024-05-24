UABCS students tackle problems in marine and coastal science during an academic day

La Paz, Baja California Sur. – The Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS) held an academic day in which students presented the progress of their theses on topics related to marine and coastal sciences.

During the event, they had the opportunity to present their research to a panel of teachers and fellow students, who provided feedback and guidance to enhance their projects.

Topics covered included studies on marine biodiversity, marine conservation, the impact of climate change on marine animals, and strategies for effective natural resource management, highlighting at all times the active and committed engagement of the university community with scientific rigor, which is essential. For sustainable development.

Within the framework of this day, UABCS President, Dr. Dante Salgado Gonzalez, presented certificates to students with the best averages in Marine Biology and Environmental Science careers, as an incentive and appreciation for their dedication and academic efforts.

In his speech, he highlighted the importance of these academic activities, stressing that research and developing theses are among the basic pillars of vocational training.

He also expressed his pride in confirming the level of commitment and quality of work, which contributes significantly to scientific knowledge and sustainable management of marine and coastal ecosystems, especially at such a critical stage for planet Earth.

He stressed: “Within a framework like this, we must reaffirm the commitment to academic excellence, support research, and build spaces where our community can develop its skills, contribute to knowledge and preserve the environment.”