Forensic medicine confirmed the “serious health condition” of Rodolfo Hernandez due to cancer in its final stages

05/24/2024



Expert opinion A doctor from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine It will be crucial to influence whether the former mayor of Bucaramanga, Rodolfo Hernandez Deprived of liberty or not, Although he was convicted of the crime of undue interest in the performance of contracts.

This was confirmed a few days later Judge of the 10th Criminal Circuit with cognitive duties in Bucaramanga Issuing the ruling against the former senator and leader of the Anti-Corruption League, In the context of the corruption scandal known as Vitalogic.

Bumangué Vanguardia newspaper had access to the final medical report issued by the forensic examiner. In the document containing Rodolfo Hernandez’s medical history since mid-2023, The institute concluded this The former mayor is ill with a “serious health condition” due to cancer, which he suffers from. For this reason, it requires special attention that must be guaranteed by the police and prison authorities, in case the judge decides that he should serve his sentence in a prison centre.

“(…) Given his condition as a cancer patient in its final stages, He is still undergoing chemotherapy for palliative management of liver metastases, associated with comorbidity, allows us to create a serious health condition due to disease. To determine compatibility with prison life, it is necessary that the judicial authority, along with… “The prison authorities verify that they have the necessary means to continue ensuring, in accordance with the diagnosis, controls and continuity of treatment.”concludes the forensic pathologist.

It should be noted that this medical fatwa was issued by the Institute of Forensic Medicine on April 5, i.e Weeks before the former president underwent emergency surgery local in mid-May. According to the medical document, the examination conducted on Rodolfo Hernandez was carried out by order of the judge in the case, as a legal support tool to be able to determine the penalty to be imposed.

Hernandez committed the crime of undue interest in the performance of the contract cConsultation No. 096 of 2016 in the amount of $360 millionCelebrate between Municipal cleaning company of Bucaramanga, IMAP, and Councilor Jorge Alarcón, when he served as Mayor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of that entity.

The ruling will be announced On June 13, Rodolfo Hernandez himself announced that he would appeal the ruling, Resorting to all judicial and civil authorities.

“I will appeal not only to justice. I will do this, first of all, in front of the more than 10 million Colombians who voted for me, And also to those who didn’t vote for me. I will appeal to good citizens who know well the damage that politicization has done to the country and to justice. He appealed to the judiciary, students and the academy to reconsider the case. “I appeal to them to tell them the truth,” Hernandez said in a video clip he posted on social media.

Former Mayor of Bucaramanga He was recently hospitalized in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery. He announced that this would be the first of several videos he would publish in the future to prove his innocence.

In this sense, Hernandez Suarez began his defense strategy by denying that he had met with the former EMAP advisor, Jorge Alarcón, Which gave the authority to sign a contract worth one million dollars to treat solid waste with new technologies in Bucaramanga with Vitalogic.

In addition, The former senator denied having any relationship with Luis Andelfo Trujillo. The businessman who “ignited” fans with the entire Vitalogic corruption scandal when Luis Carlos Hernandez He did not comply with the mediation contract to award the multi-million dollar contract.

“The truth is that I have never met the Mr. Alarcon whom they say I want to benefit from. I have never met Mr. Luis Andelfo Trujillo, who is a witness against me. That I never benefited from any kind of contract. I have never kept a dime of public money,” Hernandez added.

And with the new advertisement Rodolfo Hernandez himself contradicts himself in his novels, Because throughout the criminal process he himself admitted to knowing the engineer Jorge Alarcón and even offered him to stay in his apartment. Moreover, both the Public Prosecutor’s Office and other witnesses in the process confirmed the friendly relationship that existed between the two individuals.