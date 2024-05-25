96 years since the birth of Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz, the hero of the work

Vitilio and Elwina, heroes of labor in the Republic of Cuba

Written by: Betty Peyton Ruiz

Vitilio Ruiz is present among the staff of the Center for Applied Linguistics (CLA) who went to the Heritage Cemetery of Santa Efigenia to honor its founder, Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernández (April 28, 1928 – April 15, 2019), Hero of Labor in the Republic of Cuba, who would have been 96 years old. General.

In front of the grave of the eminent researcher from Santiago, Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez, where the remains of his life and business partner, Dr. C. Elwina Miyares Bermudez, Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba, attendees laid fresh flowers and recalled her heritage, humanity and contributions to science.

Dr. C. Alex Munoz Alvarado, a researcher at the CLA, pointed to some of Ruiz Hernández’s contributions, including being a pioneer of phonetic phonetic studies in the greater Antilles, as well as creating new orthographic methodologies and pedagogical dictionaries in Cuba.

The initiative to honor Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez posthumously, led by CLA Director, Dr. C. Leonel Ruiz Miyares, one of the eight children of the Ruiz Miyares couple, not only transcends the family system and system. Within the Santiago Scientific Foundation, the only one of its kind in the country, but it also becomes an example for the trade union field in that it identifies values ​​that urgently need to be strengthened, among which is the revival of the legacy of the heroes and heroines of the Cuban Workers’ Union.

Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernández holds two doctoral degrees, one in Pedagogy and Philosophy, the other in Philosophical Sciences, and has also been a senior researcher, an assistant professor, a member of the research team of the Global Project on Lexical Diversity of the Spanish Language, and an honorary director and president of the Interdisciplinary Scientific Council of the Center Applied Linguistics in Santiago de Cuba.

They were given on Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez, among other high awards, the Carlos J. Finley, and the Medals for Cuban Culture and Education, as well as the National Education Award.

A representative of CLA workers from Santiago de Cuba arrived at the grave where the remains of Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez rest.

Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez (Santiago de Cuba, April 28 to 1928 – Santiago de Cuba, April 15 to 2019). A worthy academic, researcher in linguistic sciences. Doctor of Education. Doctorate in Philosophical Sciences in Charles University (Prague)

Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez was a lay teacher, who began working in a rural multi-grade school in Bayamo After receiving his doctorate, he taught elementary classrooms in Santiago de Cuba, where he was principal of several schools. He was the vice principal and teacher Spanish From the First College of Peasant Workers.

In 1969, Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernández began studying at the International Bureau of Spanish Studies, where he graduated as “linguistic researcher”. He was appointed as a researcher in the University’s Department of Literature and Linguistics Cuban Academy of Sciences In Santiago de Cuba, where he served as director.

Doctor of Science Julio Vitilio Ruiz Hernandez has moderated and organized national scientific plenaries on applied linguistics for radio and television broadcasters, and popular international symposia on social communication. He also attended many events as a lecturer, committee member, and speaker. Providing advice and private lessons to institutions, students and researchers in various bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral subjects. He was Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Center for Applied Linguistics.

He organized and participated in many national and international scientific events.

He has published six books and more than fifty articles in Cuba and abroad.

He conducted many investigations, most notably the following:

Simultaneous study of Santiago de Cuba’s speech (phonological/phonological level)

Harmony in Cuba, especially in the speech of radio and television broadcasters through numerous phonetic analyses.

Epigrammatic research “VAL-CUBA Vaccine” (Primary stage)

He devised methodologies to improve the oral and written expression of Cuban schoolchildren.

He won various awards, most notably the following: