The decision that Juventus will take and explain the reasons for the result

2023-10-06

juventus player, Paul Pogba He tested positive on a new test for testosterone doping in what was an anti-analyte test taken on Thursday after his first positive test on August 20, it has been confirmed. Fabrizio Romano.

After the test result came back positive in the sample taken after the duel against Udinese (August 20) By the first date, the French footballer could be permanently ruled out for between two and four years.

As of now, he has been temporarily suspended but could terminate his contract with Juventus permanently. The 30-year-old now has seven days to submit his defence.