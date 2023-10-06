Canales will be running and will be out of Rayados for an indefinite period

Victor AlvarezReading: 2 minutes.

The Spaniard will undergo surgery to reduce the risk of relapse and his recovery will be subject to progress.

Spanish Sergio Canales He will miss upcoming commitments a plan in it Al-Fateh Championship 2023He will undergo surgery following the injury he suffered a few days ago in his left leg.

“he Monterrey Rayados Football Club He learns that after the medical examination that was performed on him Sergio Canales The club stated in a statement: “In Los Angeles, California, it was decided that the player would undergo surgery to repair the injury to the rectus femoris muscle in the left quadriceps.”

Canales will undergo surgery. Imago7

“Instead of performing the conservative treatment that was also evaluated, the procedure was decided to be performed with the aim of reducing the risk of relapse when the player returns to activity. Reintegration Sergio They added, “The matter will be subject to the development that appears after surgical intervention.”

Sergio Canales He was injured in one of his training sessions a few days ago a plan At its facilities in Barial, after the evaluation, it was decided that he should go to Los Angeles to receive treatment from a specialized doctor.

When the team returned to Nuevo León after their match against Puebla On the eleventh day, President a planJosé Antonio “Tato” Noriega stated that “given the type of injury, it was advisable to see someone who specializes in tendon problems, who was involved in the injury and we will wait for news.”

Now the results indicate that he will undergo surgery and therefore will not be able to be with the team that he arrived in as an enhancement to the current competition for the tournament. Mexican LeagueIn which he played five matches as a starter, totaling 383 minutes, and contributed to the team with three goals.

for now, Monterey He continues his training ahead of this weekend’s match Against Juarezwhere they will fight for victory in order to rise to the positions of the overall standings, where they are currently in tenth place with 14 units.