October 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The day Pitu Cejas found out that you are in Mexico charging Mediotiempo for two weeks

The day Pitu Cejas found out that you are in Mexico charging Mediotiempo for two weeks

Cassandra Curtis October 1, 2022 2 min read

CDMX. /

Mauro eyebrowsalso known as beto eyebrowsa former Mexican soccer player, having played in teams such as Ticos and Rayados from Monterrey, Pachuca, Santos, Monarcas and PueblaFunny anecdote when he discovers that wages in Mexico are paid every two weeks.

Beto Segas and the two weeks

“I also have another anecdote, for example, There in Mexico you pay every 15 days. They divide the month into two parts, so I remember that They pay me 15 and then they pay me 30I say to the accountantNo no, they already paid me.”“Announce beto eyebrows For MX South America.

“she told me ‘No Mauro come, here we pay like this’ And of course I didn’t want to charge him, because they already paid me. The truth is, it was a change. It must also be acknowledged I was 21 and it’s true that you’re losing ground a bitThe player was very amused at the tale.

secondly, Mauro eyebrows I realized that playing in Mexico she was difficult experience At first because “I was alone”, regardless of the fact that his family is at a distance. However, the Argentine football player “They wrapped it up really well,” he thanked in Mexico.with particular reference to the Tecos captain at the time: Juan Carlos “Cheto” Leaño.

In the same way, beto eyebrows I talked about when Mexican football teams were still participating in South American competitions like Copa Libertadores and Copa America. admit it earlier Arbitration is used in favor of Conmebol teams.

See also  Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's comments Defeat in the first appearance of the champions with Napoli | Champions League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

How do you watch the World Baseball Classic playoffs in Panama?

October 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The team that will play the Qatar World Cup 2022 asks Honduras to play a friendly match

September 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

The party in 2018 and the reason why the FFMMediotiotiempo did not accept the veto

September 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

More women in science and buildings for an inclusive future

October 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The day Pitu Cejas found out that you are in Mexico charging Mediotiempo for two weeks

October 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“Honestly, living in Cuba is unbearable.”

October 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“I love you Joe,” Christian Nodal can’t stand it anymore and melts with Katsu’s love with this kind message

October 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon