The day Pitu Cejas found out that you are in Mexico charging Mediotiempo for two weeks

Mauro eyebrowsalso known as beto eyebrowsa former Mexican soccer player, having played in teams such as Ticos and Rayados from Monterrey, Pachuca, Santos, Monarcas and PueblaFunny anecdote when he discovers that wages in Mexico are paid every two weeks.

Beto Segas and the two weeks

“I also have another anecdote, for example, There in Mexico you pay every 15 days. They divide the month into two parts, so I remember that They pay me 15 and then they pay me 30I say to the accountantNo no, they already paid me.”“Announce beto eyebrows For MX South America.

“she told me ‘No Mauro come, here we pay like this’ And of course I didn’t want to charge him, because they already paid me. The truth is, it was a change. It must also be acknowledged I was 21 and it’s true that you’re losing ground a bitThe player was very amused at the tale.

secondly, Mauro eyebrows I realized that playing in Mexico she was difficult experience At first because “I was alone”, regardless of the fact that his family is at a distance. However, the Argentine football player “They wrapped it up really well,” he thanked in Mexico.with particular reference to the Tecos captain at the time: Juan Carlos “Cheto” Leaño.

In the same way, beto eyebrows I talked about when Mexican football teams were still participating in South American competitions like Copa Libertadores and Copa America. admit it earlier Arbitration is used in favor of Conmebol teams.