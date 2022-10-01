October 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How do you watch the World Baseball Classic playoffs in Panama?

How do you watch the World Baseball Classic playoffs in Panama?

Cassandra Curtis October 1, 2022 1 min read

The Regensburg qualifiers are over. Great Britain and the surprise selection of the Czech Republic have secured their place in the tournament to be held next March.

If you missed the madness going on in Germany, don’t worry, because the Panama playoffs begin today, with two other teams looking for their ticket to the World Baseball Classic.

First, New Zealand will meet Brazil at noon local time (1:00 pm ET), followed by a match between Pakistan and Argentina at 7 pm Panama time (8 pm ET).

Here is the full qualifying schedule (tables subject to change):

Site: Panama City, Panama
stadium: Rod Carew National Stadium
countries: Panama, Nicaragua, Brazil, Argentina, Pakistan, New Zealand

Game 1: New Zealand vs. Brazil, one o’clock

Second match: Pakistan vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.

Game 3: The winner of the game 1 vs. Nicaragua, one o’clock in the afternoon

Game 4: The winner of the game 2 vs. Panama, it’s 8 pm.

Game 5: Loser of the Game 2 vs. Loser of the game 3, 1 pm.

Game 6: Loser of the game 1 vs. Loser game 4, 8 pm.

Game 7: The winner of the game 5 vs. The winner of the sixth game, one o’clock in the afternoon.

Game 8: The winner of the game 3 vs. Winner in Game Four, 8 p.m.

Game 9: The winner of the game 7 vs. Game 8 Loser, 8 pm.

See also  When will Venezuela vs Colombia match live broadcast Copa America 2021: channel schedule and where to watch the full match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The team that will play the Qatar World Cup 2022 asks Honduras to play a friendly match

September 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

The party in 2018 and the reason why the FFMMediotiotiempo did not accept the veto

September 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernandez punished for using offensive language in MLS | Colombians abroad

September 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Cuba | “We want light!”: Hundreds protest blackout and government internet shutdown for second day

October 1, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Girls are invited to devote themselves to science, on World Human Day

October 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

How do you watch the World Baseball Classic playoffs in Panama?

October 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

America imposes new sanctions on Moscow after the annexation of lands – international

October 1, 2022 Phyllis Ward