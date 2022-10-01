How do you watch the World Baseball Classic playoffs in Panama?

The Regensburg qualifiers are over. Great Britain and the surprise selection of the Czech Republic have secured their place in the tournament to be held next March.
If you missed the madness going on in Germany, don’t worry, because the Panama playoffs begin today, with two other teams looking for their ticket to the World Baseball Classic.
First, New Zealand will meet Brazil at noon local time (1:00 pm ET), followed by a match between Pakistan and Argentina at 7 pm Panama time (8 pm ET).
Here is the full qualifying schedule (tables subject to change):
Site: Panama City, Panama
stadium: Rod Carew National Stadium
countries: Panama, Nicaragua, Brazil, Argentina, Pakistan, New Zealand
Game 1: New Zealand vs. Brazil, one o’clock
Second match: Pakistan vs. Argentina, 8 p.m.
Game 3: The winner of the game 1 vs. Nicaragua, one o’clock in the afternoon
Game 4: The winner of the game 2 vs. Panama, it’s 8 pm.
Game 5: Loser of the Game 2 vs. Loser of the game 3, 1 pm.
Game 6: Loser of the game 1 vs. Loser game 4, 8 pm.
Game 7: The winner of the game 5 vs. The winner of the sixth game, one o’clock in the afternoon.
Game 8: The winner of the game 3 vs. Winner in Game Four, 8 p.m.
Game 9: The winner of the game 7 vs. Game 8 Loser, 8 pm.
