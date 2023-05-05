The community of Los Chinos de Tocopilla has started a “School of Marine Sciences” thanks to the Environment Fund of Minera El Abra

Thanks to the initiative of the Los Chinos Community Association, through its Junto Al Mar Foundation, and thanks to resources from the Environmental Fund, Mounira El Abra has started the “School of Marine Sciences”, a project that will last 3 months and will benefit more than 100 girls and boys from different bays of Tocopilla And who will be able to learn, discover and record the desert biodiversity found in this cove located 30 minutes from Tocopilla.

The first workshop of the program dealt with the topic of evolution, biodiversity and the environment and contemplated hours in the field observing birds, crustaceans such as Humboldt penguins, bats, crabs and sites. There will be 4 trainers, Tocopilla professionals who are based in this cove, and they will be in charge of these workshops that will be held every weekend until June.

The President of Comunidad Los Chinos, Diego Rivera, highlighted the pioneering initiative, stating that: “For us, it is very important to contribute to the overall development of the children who inhabit these coastal sectors. I very much appreciate the opportunity that Mounira El Abra gives us to be able to equip ourselves applied to scientific observation.

Juan Cortés, a marine biologist and one of the instructors at this small school, noted the initiative: “Children will have the opportunity to get out into the field and learn about animals in their natural ecosystem, which goes hand in hand with education and awareness on the care of marine species. They will learn to use logbooks Description of the species.

Lionel Chirino (13 years old), one of the participants in this project, noted: “Like the summer school I had a great time, now we have met new children from other bays, I hope to see whales up close, learn more about the sea and what is in it more Because I know it contains much more than we know.”

The project has allowed the community to obtain various tools for observing and recording species such as drones, binoculars, microscopes, stereoscopic magnifying glasses, cameras, educational materials, and spy glasses for remote bird observation.