Do you like science? Latina Labs is for you

Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT) is offering free Latina Labs to middle school girls on June 3, 10, 17, and 24.

Latina Labs is a virtual, STEM-focused program for girls interested in learning more about science. The program focuses on inspiring and exposing girls in grades six through eight to science-focused, hands-on topics, resources, and activities.

In addition, Latina Labs will provide a community space for participants to explore new horizons and meet coaches who become mentors for them. Each session has special guests who share their personal and professional experiences, explain the science topic for that specific session, and give details about the activities students participate in.

Participants learn about important topics in science, such as how to create a symbol, space exploration, how biology, chemistry, and art are used with mealybugs and the importance of photosynthesis.

Each student receives a box containing all the materials needed for practical science sessions and activities.

The application deadline is May 15, 2023 and the application can be found on the website: https://forms.gle/nZ12zGYgBrMLV6nV6

Latina Labs STEAM program is highly competitive and accepted only 36 girls to participate. It also has some laptops donated by Arcadia, a technology company with a mission to stop climate change with clean, recyclable energy. Arcadia donated refurbished laptops to the participants who needed them most and also kept them after the program.

LLT is a non-profit organization founded by Ms. Madeleine La Salle Frazier.

The Latina Labs three-year virtual program was directed by Dr. Teresa Ramirez, LLT Board Member.

And This year, Ms. Jessica Salvador co-directs the program with her.

Dr. Ramirez and Jessica encourage the community not to miss the opportunity to apply to this wonderful science program that will greatly benefit the participants, in addition, those most in need will be able to obtain a laptop.

For more information, please visit: https://latinasleadingtomorrow.org/ or send an email to [email protected].

“The mission of the Latina Labs STEAM Program is to make a difference and we lead the way to success and education for young people,” said the organizers.