A global reference for closing a course in medicine

The University of Castilla-La Mancha Faculty of Medicine (UCLM) on the Ciudad Real Campus today welcomed researcher Angela Nieto Toledano. She is a Professor at the Alicante Institute of Neurosciences and the latest L’Oréal-Unesco Research Award for the European Region. Nieto Toledano is considered an international standard in the study of embryonic programs and their impact on diseases such as cancer.

He has won some major national and international science awards. Among her awards, one of the five L’Oréal-UNESCO Prizes in Science for Women, awarded in 2022, stands out. She is a world-famous voice in the study of embryonic programs and their impact on diseases such as metastatic cancer or fibrosis. This is the focus of his research group at the Alicante Institute of Neurosciences. Joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Miguel Hernandez University of Elche.

Today, researcher Angela Nieto Toledano concluded a series of seminars on developments in biomedicine held by the Medical College of the City of Ciudad Real. He did this by exposing his research on embryonic programs. Software that enables the development of a complete individual from a single cell.

These embryonic programs are turned off when the individual reaches adulthood, but, the researcher explains, become active again in pathological situations, such as the formation of cancer metastases or organ degeneration.

The team led by Angela Neto Toledano is working to better understand how these processes work. Thus, designing better therapies to mitigate these diseases.

“Knowing how these embryonic processes work, we better understand the biology and origin of diseases, and we can develop better treatment strategies. We are using embryonic models to better understand cancer and other diseases,” the researcher noted.

equality in the sciences

When asked if her status in science could help encourage scientific careers in younger women, Angela Nieto states that “in Spain you can be a scientist, you have to work hard, but you can”.

In her speech today, she was accompanied by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Enmaculada Ballesteros, and the Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences, Alino Martinez Marcos.

With their participation, the twelfth session of the symposium “Progress in Biomedicine” was concluded.