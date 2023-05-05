Juan Boelo Herrera enters the Academy of Sciences as Member No

Santo Domingo, Rhode Island – The Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic (ACRD) invested this Tuesday the famous lawyer and writer Juan Boelo Herrerain the category of the number of members in this scientific institution.

In the course of his admission to the institution, Puello Herrera delivered his acceptance speech titled “Kantiako Thought and New Directions in Law”.

It dealt with Kantian thought and new trends in law. Kant, well known, formulated this in a tripartite framework that gave life to a metaphysics that rested on three critiques: Pure Reason (1781), Practical Reason (1788) and the Critique of Judgment (1790), to which was added the foundation of the metaphysics of customs, and how it managed to continue to influence Qanun tends to organize itself in new directions in the field of philosophy and law.

For Kant, everything we observe in the world around us depends on what we perceive and understand, although it is difficult to know whether these things in and of themselves are the way we perceive them.

The Number Members class designates people who lead an active, face-to-face life within the Academy, as opposed to those who belong to it, but are outside.

Law was chaired by Engineer Eleuterio Martínez, President of the ACRD, who welcomed the new member of the Committee of Legal, Political and Administrative Sciences, while Boelo defined Herrera as an exceptional man, humble from birth, with his own values. Full of morals and patriotism.

While the new member thanked this institution for allowing him to be a part of this historic institution.

Profile reading was in charge of Dr. Manuel Horacio Herrera Carboxia, Coordinator of the Committee on Legal, Political and Administrative Sciences.

The ceremony was attended by the former presidents of the Supreme Court of Justice, Jorge Sobero Isa and Mariano German Mejia, Luis Arias, former president of the Central Electoral Council, members of the House of Representatives, Modesto Cruz, Vice President Manuel Berges Coradin,

In addition to Luis Cheker Ortiz, former president of the ACRD, Jose Joaquin Boelo, Melina Cabrera, Jocasta Sistina Valenzuela, among others.

About Juan Boelo Herrera

He graduated from the National Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (UNPHU) in 1972.

Completed a master’s degree in Religious Sciences (1991-1995) at Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), postgraduate specialization in Constitutional Law of the Dominican Republic (2010) and a master’s degree in Public Constitutional Law (2011-2012) at the University of Castilla-La Mancha; Diploma in Criminal Procedure and Constitutional Law from the University of San José Costa Rica (2007) and Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration (2009) from the Bogota Chamber of Commerce.

Doctorate (PhD) from Universidad Externado de Colombia in agreement with PUCMM. In 1972 he founded the Puello Herrera office Abogados y Notaria where he worked as a partner, and in 2022 he became a partner in the firm Puello Herrera & Allies, where he was responsible for the business division, alternative dispute resolution and regulation. Since 1973 he began to develop as a professor at APEC University.

In 1974 at the National Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (UNPHU), where he served as Director of the Popular Legal Clinics and Dean of the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences. From 2007 to 2015 he was the Coordinator of the Corporate MBA at PUCMM. Since 2015, he has been a member of the Committee on Postgraduate Legal Sciences at PUCMM.