The College of Chemical Sciences invites “Choose and Imagine Yourself” sessions

Under the motto “Choose and Visualize Yourself”, the Faculty of Chemical Sciences (FCQ) of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP) offers briefings on its educational offering, which take place almost weekly every Friday and in person until April from 11 a.m. to 12:30 noon

The Mtra. Juanita Alvarado Rodriguez, an FCQ teacher, noted that the goal is to guide and guide applicants to make the best decision regarding career choice as this may represent their future. For this reason, they are provided during the free sessions with important information about the five professions taught there which are: Bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Chemical, Food Engineering and Bioprocess Engineering.

“When people hear chemistry, they immediately think that it is complicated, because these professions are difficult sciences… I tell young people not to be afraid to choose a career in chemistry even when there are many myths that suggest that it is complicated, because if they liked it would not It is never a complicated race,” he confirmed in an interview.

In the same way, the teacher invited applicants to visit the college facilities located in the western university district of the capital Potosi, in order to familiarize themselves with their interests and abilities in order to choose one of these professions. He said creativity, problem-solving, teamwork, and oral and written communication skills are some of the key skills they need for training within FCQ.

Therefore, those interested in participating in this activity should call 4448262300 ext. 6463 and 6498 or write to emails: [email protected] or [email protected] with Mtra. Alvarado Rodriguez. You can also visit the website http://cienciasquimicas.uaslp.mx/licenciatura/oferta-educativa, or the admissions page: https://aspirantes.uaslp.mx to learn about the requirements and start the process towards the knowledge exam. which will be implemented in July.