Putting the decision regulating medical specialties into effect

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESIT) Handed over to medical faculties of various universities in the country Resolution No. 28-2021 regulating medical specialties in the Dominican Republic.

The Dr. Franklin Garcia FirminAnd the Entity ownerWith this regulation, he said, our country is solving a situation that has remained unresolved for many years within medical societies, and whose echoes have reached the Dominican Medical College and the Ministry of Public Health at different times.

However, at the presentation ceremony held in the halls of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic, The president of the Dominican Medical College has not been calledThe head of the union, Dr. Seinen Kappa.

The head of the ministry stressed that as soon as he assumed his administration, he began building consensus with the aim of finding a solution to the status of medical training.

He stressed, “After a constructive dialogue with the various associations made up of medical specialties, as well as with the Ministry of Public Health and the College of Medicine, we reached the terms of fair regulations.”

He recalled that “these regulations were presented to the National Council for Higher Education, Science and Technology in its session on October 8 last year, and were approved by the notes of Resolution No. 28-2021.”

“The indicated notes were discussed and agreed with the main actors, on which we have been working from October of last year until now (Thursday) that we are applying this important regulation for the operation of medical institutions in the Dominican Republic,” García Fermin confirmed.

At the event, Mescyt also presented a report on the monitoring of medical colleges and schools in the country.

The directors of the medical schools of Central del Este (UCE), Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) and Católica Nordestana (UCNE), among others attended.

President of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic d. Louis Schaer Ortiz.