March 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Putting the decision regulating medical specialties into effect

Putting the decision regulating medical specialties into effect

Zera Pearson March 11, 2022 2 min read

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESIT) Handed over to medical faculties of various universities in the country Resolution No. 28-2021 regulating medical specialties in the Dominican Republic.

The Dr. Franklin Garcia FirminAnd the Entity ownerWith this regulation, he said, our country is solving a situation that has remained unresolved for many years within medical societies, and whose echoes have reached the Dominican Medical College and the Ministry of Public Health at different times.

However, at the presentation ceremony held in the halls of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic, The president of the Dominican Medical College has not been calledThe head of the union, Dr. Seinen Kappa.

The head of the ministry stressed that as soon as he assumed his administration, he began building consensus with the aim of finding a solution to the status of medical training.

He stressed, “After a constructive dialogue with the various associations made up of medical specialties, as well as with the Ministry of Public Health and the College of Medicine, we reached the terms of fair regulations.”

He recalled that “these regulations were presented to the National Council for Higher Education, Science and Technology in its session on October 8 last year, and were approved by the notes of Resolution No. 28-2021.”

“The indicated notes were discussed and agreed with the main actors, on which we have been working from October of last year until now (Thursday) that we are applying this important regulation for the operation of medical institutions in the Dominican Republic,” García Fermin confirmed.

See also  "There is no longer any amalgamation of medical societies for the sake of the ego"

At the event, Mescyt also presented a report on the monitoring of medical colleges and schools in the country.

The directors of the medical schools of Central del Este (UCE), Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC) and Católica Nordestana (UCNE), among others attended.

President of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic d. Louis Schaer Ortiz.

symbol picture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The College of Chemical Sciences invites “Choose and Imagine Yourself” sessions

March 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

New Doctors of Science graduate in Las Tunas

March 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Multidisciplinary management is essential in patients with chronic kidney disease

March 10, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Borek, from student leader to Chilean president in just one decade

March 11, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Querétaro confirms changes to the organization and sends a message to fans

March 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Putting the decision regulating medical specialties into effect

March 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Andrea Legareta, Yuri and Ninel Conde support Christian de la Fuente after his daughter was shot

March 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon