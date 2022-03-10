New Doctors of Science graduate in Las Tunas

Las Tunisia. – On March 10, 44 Doctors of Science, defending from 2019 to date, received their graduate degrees from the Doctor of Science Education Program, which is taught at the Graduate House of Las Tunas County.

One of the graduates, Dr. C. Manuel Sánchez Rojas, Head of the Department of Marxism-Leninism and University History, expressed in an interview with the press: “The doctorate has been a working tool to guide the process, to enhance doctoral training. I am currently a teacher of six doctoral theses, two of which have been previously defended and the first will be presented On the 29th day. Just as we train ourselves professionally, we also contribute to the training of others,” he said.

Regarding her research, Professor at the University of Las Tunas, Dr. C. Elia or Avila Garces shared: “The issue of educational inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities in primary education as a necessity for the Las Tunas region arises when a number of students with this disability is found in general education, especially in education Primary It was necessary to research to find new ways and new educational methods that put these children on an equal footing with their fellow students.

At the graduation ceremony, the doctoral coordinator, Dr. C. José I.Res González, expressed his satisfaction with the results of this program that did not stop even in the most dangerous moment of the Covid 19 pandemic. “The University of Las Tunas has taken an important step in the process of training doctors in educational sciences and education. We have been grown in recent years by more than 50 physicians, a rather significant number that gives a measure of the effort this program has taken to solve the problems of the Las Tunas educational community and to bring in increasingly reformed human resources, for guidance from the university operations and the teaching and learning process that we publish during studying semesters “.