The call for a Master of Applied Science in Physical Activity is open

press release

Bulletin No. 4153

University City on March 4, 2022.

The Faculty of Sports Sciences (FCD) of the Autonomous University of Morelos State (UAEM) has opened the call for the second generation of the Master of Applied Sciences in Physical Activity and Sport.

CDF Secretary of Research, Rodrigo Meza Segura, stated that the master’s degree was created with a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary vision to determine the impact of sport on individuals and populations, as it has been shown to impact health, social fabric, development and learning.

Meza Segura said that they are seeking from their master’s degree to contribute to the prevention and solution of the priority problems of society in terms of physical activity and sport.

He asked interested parties to take into account the dates of the admission process. The second information meeting will be held on March 22nd. On 25th April 3rd with applicants; On May 16, the receipt of documents is closed and on May 23 is the remedial course.

The knowledge test will be held on June 6 and 7, while the psychometric tests will be held on June 8 and 10; From the 13th to the 15th of the same month the interviews will be with the admissions committee; On June 24th published the results and on August 22nd the start of classes.

Interested persons may request more information by e-mailing: [email protected] or calling 777 3 29 71 02, ext. 2280, with CDF’s Research Secretary, Rodrigo Meza Segura.

Finally, the academic also said that this graduate program is aimed at those with knowledge in the fields of medicine and health, humanities and behavior, social sciences, biology and chemistry, as well as those related to exercise, physical activity and health.

For educated humanity

Distinguished University