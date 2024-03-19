March 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The allocation of additional places in medical colleges will be announced this week

The allocation of additional places in medical colleges will be announced this week

Zera Pearson March 19, 2024 2 min read

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) — The South Korean government is expected to announce additional places for medical school admissions this week, going ahead with the plan despite harsh protests from doctors, some officials said Tuesday.

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho is expected to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon after a public address by Prime Minister Han Dak-soo, according to officials.

The announcement of the scheduled allocation will be the culmination of the government's plan, which has met with strong resistance, to increase the enrollment quota for medical colleges by an additional 2,000 places, compared to the current 3,058 places, starting next year, in order to improve health care services in remote areas. , as well as in basic medical specialties, but they are less popular.

More than 90% of the country's 13,000 trainee and resident doctors have withdrawn from their duties in public hospitals across the country since last month in protest against the increased quotas, which they said will erode the quality of care, education and medical services and lead to chaos. Surplus doctors.

Medical professors at several universities also decided to resign en masse next week.

The government is expected to allocate 80 percent, or 1,600 places, to medical colleges outside the capital region, as previously announced.

The allocation, if implemented as planned, would increase the total admission places in medical schools outside the metropolitan area to 3,623, representing 71.6 per cent of the total, compared to the current 66.2 per cent.

This increase is largely expected to benefit medical schools in several public universities located in provincial areas, such as Busan National University and Chonnam National University, as well as small-scale medical schools in areas outside the capital, such as the University of Ulsan.

See also  Four Answers about Curbing the Covid Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

Once the allocation process is complete, each affected university will have the new medical student quota reflected in its school regulations, as well as in the announcement of medical school admissions for the 2025 academic year, which will be announced to students around May.

[email protected]

(end)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google says its artificial intelligence model is capable of obtaining a 91% score in a medical examination

March 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
4 min read

In alliance with the University of Arizona, UVM opened a medical degree; Opens opportunities internationally

March 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They have made claims to stop the Malaga Principles by appreciating the similarities with the Science Park

March 18, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

César Brito SONÓ MADERO opened the list for St. Louis

March 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Apple Vision Pro is vulnerable to malfunctions and risks of cyber attacks

March 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

The United Nations provides humanitarian aid via the air bridge between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti Momento.net

March 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Trump warns Supreme Court that rejection of his immunity claim would be “the end of the presidency as we know it”

March 20, 2024 Winston Hale