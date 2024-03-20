Google says its artificial intelligence model is capable of obtaining a 91% score in a medical examination

Tech giant Google said on Tuesday that sThe latest artificial intelligence (AI) model is able to score 91.1% on a US medical certification exam. (USMLE) within the framework of its “The Check Up” conference held in New York.

“About a year and a half ago, we built The first AI system capable of passing the USMLE medical licensing exam called MedQA. “Our latest model, optimized for medical purposes, achieved cutting-edge performance in the medical field and achieved more than 91%,” Greg Corrado, head of Google’s Health and AI team, said during the conference.

Google reported this Examines how a version of the Gemini AI model, optimized for the medical field, could unleash new capabilities for advanced reasoningUnderstanding a large volume of context and processing multiple modalities.

The company points out that because Gemini is multimedia, capable of processing text, images, audio and video, it helps… Complex tasks such as creating reports for 2D images such as X-rays, As well as 3D images.

“While this work It is still in the research stage“There is potential for generative AI in radiology to provide ancillary capabilities to healthcare organizations,” the company says in a statement.

Today I know Presentation and demonstration of several prototypes and studies of, among others, a portable ultrasound device with artificial intelligence called “Ultrasound for Maternal Health” Which provides information for easy interpretation of ultrasound images, which It can help in rural or underdeveloped areas They do not have specialists who can read ultrasounds.

The information that this device, which is in the development stage, can provide is the position of the fetus, for example.

Another advantage of this system is that It costs about $3000.While a traditional ultrasound system can cost $300,000.

Health Acoustics Research (HeAR), for its part, is An artificial intelligence model that specializes in health information from vocal health sounds such as coughing or breathing, Which can be used as a basis for studies on TB or Covid-19.

As Ivor Horn, head of Google's Health Equity Office, told EFE, an understanding of the opportunities that AI can provide is beginning to emerge in healthcare and medicine.