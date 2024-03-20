The Faculty of Sports Sciences of UGR celebrates the academic event on the occasion of the Festival of its Patron José María Cagigal

The link has been copied

The Dean of the University of Granada, Pedro Mercado, will chair the institutional event celebrating the Patron of the Faculty of Sports Sciences, José María Cagigal, which will take place on Thursday, March 21, at 12:00 noon, at the University of Granada headquarters. Ola Magna. To commemorate this anniversary, a sports day will be held, followed by a solemn session.

The academic event will be opened, after the athletic tournaments, by the Rector of UGR, Pedro Mercado Pacheco, followed by the donation of the manuscript of José María Cagigal Gutiérrez, written by Nichols Garrot Escribano, a colleague and friend of José M. Cagigal Gutiérrez.

During the course, the college’s golden badge will be presented to the Granada athlete, the world champion in 20 km and 35 km in March 2023, Maria Pérez Garcia, and to the dean of the College of Sports Sciences between 2019 and 2024. Pedro Ignacio Lizar Jern, whose memorial plaque will be discovered. Afterwards, honors will be presented to retired staff of the College (PDI and PTGAS), and special mention will be made of the Exceptional Degree Award, Best Academic Records for the 2022-2023 academic year and collaborating entities in external practices. 2023.

Finally, medals will be presented to the winners of the Patron's Day competitions, and Dean Belén Veresh Fernández Castañes will deliver a few words. The closing of the event will be performed by the Rector, Pedro Mercado Pacheco.

At the conclusion of the academic event, the permanent exhibition of the Olympic Studies Center will be opened at the entrance to the central building. Executive Director of the Foundation university to GrenadePilar Martos.