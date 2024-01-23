How many free hours do you need to be happy? – Health and wellness

When you are looking for happiness, having free hours can be very beneficial. However, sometimes it becomes impossible to have more free time than work. Therefore, a group of scientists in the United States revealed how much it takes to be happy.

A recent study conducted on 35,000 Americans and conducted by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California yielded very surprising results. According to experts, people who have up to two free hours a day will be happier. On the other hand, if this number is exceeded, it may generate a feeling of unhappiness.

All of this was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, and in addition it was pointed out that there is a negative relationship between leisure time and well-being. Having excess free moments is linked to being less happy due to less productivity.

The experts not only came to a conclusion, but also left a series of tips for people to search for happiness in the best way:

Prioritize: It is always best to find the activities that are most important to each person and prioritize them.

Have personal goals: Clear goals during free time will give you greater meaning and generate a feeling of productivity.

Conscious planning: This will make the most of every minute of free time.

Do productive activities: Everything that you consider productive should be on your to-do list.

Find a balance: Finding a balance between work and leisure is a big help.

Try different activities: So that everything does not become monotonous, it is better to try new activities, sports or entertainment.

Regular evaluation: Evaluating yourself every certain period to adjust time according to your personal needs and goals can be of great benefit.