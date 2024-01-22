January 23, 2024

Scientific and literary activities in the library for children

January 23, 2024

Tuesday 23 January 2024 at 00:03

The Cervantes Municipal Library is not a space limited to welcoming readers or students of all ages. As is known, it has a multi-purpose room and this space is used to organize activities for the little ones during weekends. Shows have already been planned for February.


On the first Saturday, the third Saturday, boys and girls aged 4 to 8 will be able to enjoy storytelling; There will be two sessions, one at 11:00 noon and the other at 12:00 noon. On the 10th of this month, a new workshop will be presented by Cesar Isasi, who will teach origami in two sessions of two and a quarter hours, the first for boys and girls aged 7 to 9 years, and the second for those aged 10 to 12 years. The first workshop will start at ten thirty, and the second at twelve.

The Reading campaign will be on the 17th, and the last Saturday of the month will be dedicated to enjoying recreational sports. Tickets are collected for all activities during the week they are held at the library.

