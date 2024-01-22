The Integrated Care Management Research Seminars cycle of Ciudad Real and the Faculty of Medicine begins with a conference by Julio Mayol

With a conference by Julio Mayol, Head of the Department of Surgery at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

This year's program includes eight other presentations addressing issues such as RNA biology and pancreatic cancer, the digital transformation in health, the use of extracellular vesicles or the pathophysiological link between obesity and metabolic endocrine cancer.

The 2024 edition of the Research Symposia organized by the Department of Integrated Care of Ciudad Real and the Faculty of Medicine at UCLM and sponsored by Roche held its first session with the participation of Julio Mayol, Professor at Complutense University and Head of the Department of Surgery at San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid.

Under the title “Innovation to Transform Health Systems,” Mayol pointed out some of the problems that the current model suffers from, such as depersonalization, inequality, or low productivity, and pointed out that it is designed to cure, not prevent.

To address these imbalances, the UCM professor calls for a focus on what generates value, which is the value that is obtained from the difference between people's overall health and costs. The main value in the age of digitalization is time, for both healthcare workers and patients.

Dr. Mayol ended his speech by calling on the audience to change and adapt to the transformation we are witnessing, stressing that we are in a different society than it was a few years ago, which possesses tools that pose a challenge to those working in the medical field. .

This year is the thirteenth edition of the research symposium hosted by the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real. Up to eight speakers will pass through the assembly hall in the coming months, including the head of the Maimonides Biomedical Research Group in Cordoba, Raúl Miguel Luque, the director of research at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​Joaquín Arribas, and Hector Peñado. , head of the Microenvironment and Metastasis Group at the National Center for Cancer Research.

