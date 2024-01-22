January 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Integrated Care Management Research Seminars cycle of Ciudad Real and the Faculty of Medicine begins with a conference by Julio Mayol

The Integrated Care Management Research Seminars cycle of Ciudad Real and the Faculty of Medicine begins with a conference by Julio Mayol

Zera Pearson January 22, 2024 2 min read

With a conference by Julio Mayol, Head of the Department of Surgery at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

This year's program includes eight other presentations addressing issues such as RNA biology and pancreatic cancer, the digital transformation in health, the use of extracellular vesicles or the pathophysiological link between obesity and metabolic endocrine cancer.

The 2024 edition of the Research Symposia organized by the Department of Integrated Care of Ciudad Real and the Faculty of Medicine at UCLM and sponsored by Roche held its first session with the participation of Julio Mayol, Professor at Complutense University and Head of the Department of Surgery at San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid.

Under the title “Innovation to Transform Health Systems,” Mayol pointed out some of the problems that the current model suffers from, such as depersonalization, inequality, or low productivity, and pointed out that it is designed to cure, not prevent.

To address these imbalances, the UCM professor calls for a focus on what generates value, which is the value that is obtained from the difference between people's overall health and costs. The main value in the age of digitalization is time, for both healthcare workers and patients.

Dr. Mayol ended his speech by calling on the audience to change and adapt to the transformation we are witnessing, stressing that we are in a different society than it was a few years ago, which possesses tools that pose a challenge to those working in the medical field. .

This year is the thirteenth edition of the research symposium hosted by the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real. Up to eight speakers will pass through the assembly hall in the coming months, including the head of the Maimonides Biomedical Research Group in Cordoba, Raúl Miguel Luque, the director of research at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​Joaquín Arribas, and Hector Peñado. , head of the Microenvironment and Metastasis Group at the National Center for Cancer Research.

See also  Dr. Josep Tomás Monserrate dies in Palma

Scheduled presentations will address issues such as RNA biology and pancreatic cancer, the digital transformation in health, the use of extracellular vesicles or the pathophysiological association between obesity and metabolic endocrine cancer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Scientific and literary activities in the library for children

January 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Hugs are medicine and the key is oxytocin

January 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Imperial Valley Science Fair held | Imam Valley

January 21, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The Chicago Cubs legend sent an emotional message to fans

January 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully reach the moon

January 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

the reason? Canada limits entry for foreign students to two years

January 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

La Jornada – Sheinbaum meets with members of the US Republican Congress

January 23, 2024 Winston Hale