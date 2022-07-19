The All-Star game will be decided by the Home Run Derby if tied after 9 runs

Players on each team can strike in any order, alternating on both teams. The away team (AL in this case) will strike first and the home team (NL) second. Once all six participants have completed their flips, the team with the most home runs will be declared the All-Star Game winner. In the event of a tie, each manager will choose one of those chosen to do three spins to break the tie. The manager may choose a different hitter in a later round if they remain equal, as long as he is one of the original three (or the alternate in the event of an injury).