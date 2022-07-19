July 20, 2022

How to sell one dollar bonds for more than 50 thousand dollars

How to sell one dollar bonds for more than 50 thousand dollars

Cassandra Curtis July 19, 2022


It dates back to 1969 and has an error in the Documentation Note. Find out what bill collectors are getting.


east One dollar bill from 1969All the rage on the Internet. It has an error in the “rock bottom note” and it is not known if it is in circulation, a property that makes it possible to have multiple collectors. Willing to pay over $50,000 for it.

The US Federal Reserve issued a series of $1 bills in 1969.Of which It is not known if it is in circulationAlthough yes They are known to have a “rock bottom note” error. This makes them considered a “rarity” by professionals, which is why there are many collectors willing to pay a fortune for them.

A copy of these on eBay sells for $200 USD (roughly $50,000 to $60,000 USD). However, it is worth clarifying that to find out how much money will be paid for these, it is necessary to consult an interested buyer, despite the fact that they are sold at this value on the above-mentioned website.

