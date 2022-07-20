Barcelona reveals the signing numbers of striker Robert Lewandowski

2022-07-19
Signature Robert Lewandowski for him F.C.B It’s now official, FC Barcelona announced on Tuesday.
By a statement, the Barcelona He gave details of his agreement with Bayern Munich Operation data confirmed.
In addition, they revealed the millionaire clause in the Polish striker’s contract and the time he signed with Barcelona.
“F.C.B and the Bayern Munich They have reached an agreement to transfer the player Robert Lewandowski A total of 45 million euros plus 5 in variants. The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons. “The termination clause is set at 500 million euros,” Barcelona’s statement said.
And they add: “We must remember that last Saturday, while the team was on its way to Miami, a preliminary agreement was announced for the Polish player, who arrived in Miami on Sunday, when he also met his new teammates. The new striker. F.C.B He has also already passed the usual medical tests.”
Lewandowski He will not make his first match after this Tuesday against Inter Miami, but he could already do so in the Clasico against Real Madrid next Saturday in Las Vegas.
