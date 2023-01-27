Flabian Londono will be a new player for Arsenal de Sarandi: Negotiations Progress | Colombians abroad

River Plate is on the verge of achieving what it wanted with Flabián Londoño Bedoya future. The 22-year-old striker, who hasn’t had many chances at River Plate, is hoping to establish what his next team will be like, as the millionaire organization’s plan is not to completely get rid of the striker, they want to. Lend it for a year, with the possibility of requesting it back after the first six months.

Martín Demichelis was pleased with the good form shown by Flabian Londono Bedoya in pre-season with River Plate and with the arrival of Salomon Rondon, as well as the continuity of Miguel Ángel Borja and Lucas Beltrán, Flabian would have no place in the River Plate hurling. For this reason, the decision to transfer has already been made.

It remains to be seen only which Argentine club he will reach, because River Plate and Martin Demichelis want to follow in the footsteps of Flabian Londono more closely. There was talk of Unión de Santa Fe, Lanús, Gimnasia de La Plata and Colón, but in the Argentine press it was said that they were closer to Unión than any other team. However, Flabián’s future took a huge turn, as he was not one of the clubs mentioned in Diario Olé.

Everything seems to indicate that Flabián Londoño Bedoya has everything ready to be a new player at Argentina’s Arsenal de Sarandí in the absence of some issues that need to be closed between River Plate, the Colombian striker and his new club. Negotiations are said to be in advanced stages and the process will be a one year loan free of charge and no purchase option. In addition, with the requirement to return it in the first six months. Sports journalist, Babe Sierra, spoke about the conditions for Londono’s access to Sarandi’s team.