The order of the participants in the derby

The Venezuelan had previously participated in the derby once, during the 2019 edition, and reached the semi-finals before losing to Alonso. His strength is one of his best qualities of course, but it is not the only one; Maybe they can give him some extra points so he can manage the rules very quickly. His slowness is currently the lowest in his career, and he may not recover 100% from his knee injury. Acuña is an exciting talent, but I’m not sure he’s the best this time around.