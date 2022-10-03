The 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine: Swedish Svante Pääbo wins the prize for his findings on human evolution

Drafting

image source, Nobel prize explained, Swede Svante Pääbo was awarded for his contribution to health from his study of human evolution.

Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced, on Monday, that Svante Papau is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine.

According to the institute, Pääbo, 67, received an important award “for his discoveries about the genomes of extinct humans and human evolution.”

The awarding of the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine begins the week of the announcement of the Nobel Prizes. On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize winners will be announced.

According to members of the committee awarding the prize, “Svante Pääbo created an entirely new scientific discipline, paleobiology.”

They add, “By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, their discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human.”

During the presentation given after the announcement, it was highlighted that a Swedish geneticist also made the discovery of an extinct hominin, Denisova, who – which Achievement From genome data retrieved from a small sample of finger bones.

It is also important for the committee to note that Pääbo has revealed the fact that gene transfer from these now-extinct hominids to Homo sapiens occurred after the migration out of Africa some 70,000 years ago.

As indicated in the new laureate’s studies, “This ancient gene flow of present-day humans is of physiological relevance today, For example, by affecting the way our immune systems react to infection.” See also World Academy of Sciences awards Julia Tagoña, scientist who has achieved FGR

Since 1997, Pääbo has held the position of Head of the Department of Genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.