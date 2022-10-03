October 3, 2022

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine: Swedish Svante Pääbo wins the prize for his findings on human evolution

October 3, 2022
Swede Svante Pääbo was awarded for his contribution to health from his study of human evolution.

Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced, on Monday, that Svante Papau is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine.

According to the institute, Pääbo, 67, received an important award “for his discoveries about the genomes of extinct humans and human evolution.”

The awarding of the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine begins the week of the announcement of the Nobel Prizes. On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize winners will be announced.

According to members of the committee awarding the prize, “Svante Pääbo created an entirely new scientific discipline, paleobiology.”

