International Symposium on Statistics in Agricultural Sciences – Commentary

To stimulate mathematical thinking among those studying in Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry Sciences (FMVZ) from University from colimaCampus TecumanNowadays, the “International Symposium on Applied Statistics in Agricultural Sciences to Promote Mathematical Thinking” was held in the default mode.

International Symposium on Statistics in Agricultural Sciences held in Arturo Cesar Garcia

Welcome, Arturo Cesar Garcia Casillas, Director FMVZmentioned that for the campus it is important to participate in the development of Think Athlete From her new students and in the statistical development of all social communication studentBoth undergraduate and postgraduate.

In this sense, he pointed out that the statistic considers Sciences In charge of subordinate Interpretation of data through the use of Models Mathematicians; During its development, this science has been developing specialized branches for each region, and has also found the adaptation of its statistical analyzes to the medicine Veterinary medicine and animal husbandry“.

He explained that its principles and techniques are used to update knowledge through research, experiments or in the decision-making process, which describes the information for which Graphics s Statistical tables that reveal the dimensions of a problem or changing behavior in a particular society.

In conclusion, he thanked the participants and guests from universities CampecheAnd the GuanajuatoAnd the Self-confident from chiapasSelf-confident Governorateindependent of Lower Californiaindependent of ChihuahuaFrom institute Technology from SonoraThe College of postgraduate studentssubordinate University British Columbia Polytechnicin Canadaas well as the student community in FMVZ.

International Symposium on Statistics in Agricultural Sciences held by Carlo a Montos

For his part, delegate Carlos Alberto Montes Carvajal said: TecumanOne of the essential characteristics of the current era, he said, “is the need for solid knowledge in the use of statistical tools, given the role they play in effective resolution.” Research scientific“.

Because of the above, he said, “this university has a great commitment to students and future professionals, to provide the tools and skills that will allow them to obtain logical reasoninga critical, inquiring, complex and problem-solving ability, which allows him to solve and solve real problems in local, national and global contexts.”

Finally, he stressed that for the university, it is important to strengthen educational programs through Strategies From: internationalization at home, studying other languages, teaching online in international cooperation and exchange academic virtual To develop environments educational Multicultural And the MulticulturalAn example of this is this type of event, in which highly trained national and international speakers participate.