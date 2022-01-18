Terrible Morales slams Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., ‘Stop being a chin… You’re not your father’

Mexico It is a country that has given world boxers who wrote history in the ring, one of them is Eric Morales “The Terrible” , who had an extensive conversation with him Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son great legend World boxing.

In the interview on social networks, the current coach of Jaime Mongoya ask son Boxing Caesar He no longer imitated his father, created his own style and started training, something that did not get along with the Sinaluan fighter.

The problem is that you want to imitate your father. You’re trying to imitate your father and you can’t, dude. You are very tall and very tall. Your dad was a ‘Sotaku’ for weight, you have to understand that,” he said ‘awesome’ a Chavez Jr.who did not shut up and answered.

“I don’t want to imitate him. I’ve learned to watch him, but I don’t want to imitate him. I’m not interested in imitating or existing or anything. I think myself, I don’t want to imitate him. Maybe at first I wanted to fight like my father, but there are many styles that suit me better.” I see you and I see a lot of boxers and I try to get style from everyone. boxers“, judge Carpentry.

What is more, Eric Morales He asked the son of the legend to stay away from disagreements and stop thinking about his problems, because he has more to give to boxing, so you have to focus more on your career.

“Hey dude, get training, and stop messing around, man. Forget the problems. You start training, don’t listen to people, start training, do what you know how to do. There were some fights when I was with Freddy Roach You are doing very well,” advised the former world champion.