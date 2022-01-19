Carlos Correa hires Scott Borras as his agent

borico Carlos Correa hired a fox Scott Borras To represent him as his Agents In this free agency MLB.

Correa, the best free agent currently available, has not signed with any team despite several negotiations taking place before closing the job. However, according to Jeff Bassan, he is finalizing a deal with Boras to be his new agent.

“I have made the decision to retain the Boras Corporation to represent me in the future. The Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven expertise.” Korea says.

Boras just got $325 million for Seager, who was supposed to sign a less generous contract than Correa’s. This was one possible reason behind Carlos’ decision to change agencies.

Correa, who just won his first major league gold and platinum glove, is looking for a better contract than Francisco Lindor, who was 341 million. Shortstop is 27 years old, 6’3 tall and weighs 220 lbs. He was a two-time All-Star and one-time champion.

Carlos Correa was introduced by WME Baseball before ending his signature with Scott Borras, who is considered one of the best player agents in MLB.

Scott Borras is one of those responsible for the biggest signings in MLB history, such as the following:

Alex Rodriguez

Adrian Belter

Gerrit Cole

Max Scherzer

Marcus seeds

Cory Seeger

Xander Bogarts

JD Martinez

Cody Bellinger

Joey Gallo

Stephen Strasbourg

Jose Altove

Eric Hosmer

Nolan Arenado