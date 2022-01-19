James Rodriguez criticized for playing Call of Duty during the Al Rayyan match | Colombians abroad

James Rodriguez has doctors and Al Rayyan managers concerned, of course, with the Colombian national team. But he doesn’t seem to focus on that.

And this, rather than being a virtue, again seems to be an invitation to controversy. As before, the footballer had bad accounts to devote himself to his passion for video games and the criticism was not coming for long.

This Tuesday, while Al Rayyan visited Al Khor and tied 0-0, the Colombian, who was not on the call, did not accompany his team either physically or personally, but chose to play Call of Duty – Warzone with VidGUN, in a live broadcast on Facebook.

It was precisely he who highlighted the reason for James’s absence from the match: “We are with James (…) he will not play today, he has a sore leg, but this is nothing serious,” he said. player. Play the next Al Rayyan match (against Al Ahly on January 23). “He is recovering from that,” he added.

Several hours passed in the video game and although the footballer did not talk about it, many remembered the Everton incident, when he said in a Twitch broadcast that he did not know who his team, Everton, was playing against Rafa at the time. Benitez finished arriving and announced that he would not play for the team.

Many again questioned if he was preparing properly and criticized him for not showing more commitment to his club, Al Rayyan. He’s just not playing, having been a character, and that complicates things even more. Those old days, when people had a private life …