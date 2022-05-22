Jorge Glass transferred to Prison 4 in Quito for “security reasons” | approach | News

On Friday night, the National Service for the Comprehensive Care of Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offending (SNAI) reported that the transfer of former Vice President Jorge Glass to Prison 4 in Quito has been issued.

hours ago, Glass surrendered to the National Police after canceling Issuing a summons by the Court of Appeals of the Santa Elena District Court of Justice.

The Tweet embed complied with the decision of the Santa Elena District Court regarding the legal status of citizen Jorge J. But for security reasons and according to current regulations, he will be transferred to Prison 4. https://t.co/gZn8azUeFU – Ecuadorean Ministry of Interior (MinInteriorEc) May 21 2022

In a statement, the entity indicated that Glass was about to comply with legal provisions at the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center and would then be transferred to Prison 4.

The Ministry of Interior explained that the device complied with the court’s decision, but for security reasons and “in accordance with current regulations” it will be transferred.

In Cotopaxi prison, the transfer of 36 inmates was arranged to reduce the risk of confrontations with members of the Los Lobos gang. This led to altercations at the reform center that caused damage to infrastructure and required the intervention of the armed forces and the national police.

Jorge Glass, former Vice President of the Republic in the administration of Rafael Correa and in the first year of Lenin Moreno’s term, regained his freedom on April 10, after Judge Moscoso accepted an appeal Issuing a summons The activist in the citizen political movement brought him the revolution of Nicole Malavé. (me)