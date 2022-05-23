Biden claims the US has enough vaccines to deal with monkeypox

US President Joe Biden stressed, on Monday, that his country is well prepared to deal with the risks posed by monkeypox, including the possession of vaccines, and he ruled out that the United States would apply quarantine.

He was asked about the detection of various infections in lands of the United States During a press conference in Tokyo, where he is visiting, Biden played down the issue and emphasized that he did not believe “extra efforts” were necessary to deal with the problem.

“I don’t think it is necessary to raise the level of anxiety” as happened with covid-19The president said regarding Belgium’s decision to impose a 21-day quarantine on people showing symptoms of the disease.

Remember Biden that Smallpox vaccine is effective against zoonotic diseases He stressed that his country had sufficient supplies to confront it, although he appealed to the population to “be careful.”

“I think that We have enough (vaccines) to deal with the problem with all possibilitiesBiden said forcefully from the Akasaka State Guesthouse room in Tokyo, as he gave a press conference today with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on his first trip to Japan after taking office.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can be transmitted from animals to humans, although it can also spread between humans.

your move It occurs through contact with cuts, body fluids, droplets and contaminated materials (such as bedding). The incubation period usually ranges from six to thirteen days, although it can last up to 21 days.

Symptoms are similar to those of eradicated smallpox, but somewhat milder. They include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, chills, fatigue, often swollen glands, and a rash.

In recent weeks, cases have been detected in several countries where this virus has not previously been detected.

Immunity to this disease is very low among young people, given that those under the age of 40 or 50 did not receive the smallpox vaccine and the virus was not present in non-endemic countries.