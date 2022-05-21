Abenader arrives in Switzerland to participate in the World Health Assembly and the Economic Forum

This Saturday, President Luis Abenader Arrived in Switzerland at 11:30 AM. , the local time of that country, And 5:30 a.m. Dominican timein order to exhaust the agenda of action on health.

This was announced by the President’s Press Department, adding that it was at Geneva International Airport He was greeted by a delegation headed by Pablo Valentine, Ambassador to Switzerland and Ambassador Virgilio Alcantara.Ambassador at the headquarters of the Dominican Republic to the World Health Organization.

for this saturday

In the course of this day The President will start his work agenda with a meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the headquarters of this organization.

After completing his commitment there, he will meet with heads of state and government who will also attend 75 World Health Assembly.

Likewise, the Head of State has been invited to participate in this event to be held in Geneva, and in World Economic Forum (WEF)to be held in Davos.

During his speech, he will present the Dominican Republic’s experience in dealing with COVID 19, the economic crisis that followed the pandemic, and the recovery of tourism.

Sunday schedule

The following day, Abenader will deliver his speech welcoming the seventy-fifth session of the World Health Assembly.

His entourage consists of Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. Press Director for President Daniel Garcia Archibald; his personal assistant, Mercedes Piccardo; Eileen Beltran, Secretary General of the Cabinet at the National Palace, and General Jimmy Arias, Deputy Chief of Presidential Security.

According to the statement, The president arrives in the country on Wednesday 25th, After participating in the press conference for the launch of the Travel and Tourism Development Index.