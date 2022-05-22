May 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Logo image

Biden administration will continue deportation after the verdict that keeps Title 42 alive | Univision Immigration News

Winston Hale May 22, 2022 1 min read

On Friday, Federal Judge Robert Summerhase issued a second restraining order preventing the repeal of Chapter 42, which has allowed about 2 million immigrants to leave or leave the country in the past 26 months, most of them fleeing their countries seeking asylum in the United States. .

The first interim judgment was issued on April 25. As of that date, Summerhaus said 20 plaintiff states had submitted arguments on May 23 requiring court intervention to prevent the repeal of Title 42.

A Louisiana court on Friday upheld the sentence, 72 hours before the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would begin withdrawing the controversial policy.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The question many ask is why they are doing this using the public health regulation that has been in place since 1944.

What happens now after the failure of Title 42

The White House said Friday that, after the verdict, the judiciary The sentence will be appealed Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would continue with the removal products, appreciating the ruling.

What is the situation at the border then? What changes from May 23? Following Judge Summerhause’s second ruling, the Biden government banned the removal of Title 42 on the border with Mexico.

See also  The United States makes it clear that "our borders are not open" to irregular migration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Russia has permanently banned Joe Biden from entering

May 22, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

COVID-19 has reported more than 32,000 new cases and 40 deaths in the last seven days in Puerto Rico.

May 21, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

COVID-19 has reported more than 32,000 new cases and 40 deaths in the last seven days in Puerto Rico.

May 21, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

Biden administration will continue deportation after the verdict that keeps Title 42 alive | Univision Immigration News

May 22, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Business group from Salamanca that comes to change medicine

May 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Why the lack of tigers is inappropriate alignment

May 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jorge Glass transferred to Prison 4 in Quito for “security reasons” | approach | News

May 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward