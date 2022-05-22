Biden administration will continue deportation after the verdict that keeps Title 42 alive | Univision Immigration News

On Friday, Federal Judge Robert Summerhase issued a second restraining order preventing the repeal of Chapter 42, which has allowed about 2 million immigrants to leave or leave the country in the past 26 months, most of them fleeing their countries seeking asylum in the United States. .
The first interim judgment was issued on April 25. As of that date, Summerhaus said 20 plaintiff states had submitted arguments on May 23 requiring court intervention to prevent the repeal of Title 42.
A Louisiana court on Friday upheld the sentence, 72 hours before the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would begin withdrawing the controversial policy.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The question many ask is why they are doing this using the public health regulation that has been in place since 1944.
What happens now after the failure of Title 42
The White House said Friday that, after the verdict, the judiciary The sentence will be appealed Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would continue with the removal products, appreciating the ruling.
What is the situation at the border then? What changes from May 23? Following Judge Summerhause’s second ruling, the Biden government banned the removal of Title 42 on the border with Mexico.
