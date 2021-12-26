Omicron flights are canceled in Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 25 (EFE) .- Dozens of flights were canceled this Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Miami International Airport (MIA) due to a rise in various infections. Omigron It broke Florida’s record of 32,850 cases in a single day.

More than 20 flights were canceled in the FLL and at least 24 in the MIA, according to officials at two South Florida airports. Omigron According to local 10 TV, this has an “impact” on the crew.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida broke its own daily case record for the second day this Saturday by adding 32,850 new cases this Christmas day. diseases (CDC) from the United States.

Its previous record since the outbreak in March 2020 was recorded this Friday, Christmas Eve, with 31,758 new infections reported on Thursday, according to official sources.

This Saturday, long queues of cars returned to public places such as Tropical Park in downtown Miami, waiting until the test center set up there opened.

State and local authorities are urging residents to get vaccines and boosters, and to avoid meeting with unsafe individuals, especially indoors.

The Florida Department of Health’s latest weekly report, released Friday night, shows that 111,990 people in the state received their first vaccination last week.

However, the most worrying data in the document is that from December 17 to 23, 125,201 new infections were reported, an increase of 324% compared to 29,519 reported in the previous week.

In this way, Florida’s positive rate rose to 13.8% last week from 5.3% last week and 2.6% the previous week.

The peak of variation Omigron It happened suddenly in Florida, with fewer than 2,000 new cases reported per day for several weeks from late October to early December.

Variation Omigron It hit employees of major airlines and canceled nearly 5,000 flights worldwide on Christmas Eve and Christmas days.

More than a quarter of flights canceled during Christmas Eve and Christmas were destined for the United States or the starting point, where cases have increased by 50% in the past week. Omigron. EFE