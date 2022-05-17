Technical and affectionate medicine as well

TheThe goal of medicine focused on disease and diverted from the sufferers. This has generated a certain trend towards dehumanizing medical care, which leads us to assert that medicine has become dehumanizing at the expense of hyper-technology. We must strive to provide the patient with the best possible medicine with all its advances, but without forgetting that person. Continuous technological progress andIt affects the doctor-patient relationship as there is less and less time to deal with the psychological, cultural and social aspects of each patient in particular, and most of the time is limited to studying and interpreting the tests provided by machines or clinical laboratories. Technical progress and bureaucracy separate the doctor from the patient and we have to correct that.

Re-read again doctor and patient from Pedro Lin Intergo I liked his expression of the way the doctor viewed the patient: “The patient becomes the sum of something scientifically known and modifiable, a suffering and merciful person.” This conception of the patient described by Professor Lane Interalgo should make us physicians think now that we have to take into account that when a sick person is not just an organ affected by pathogenic agents or degenerative mechanisms or trauma, but the whole of her body to her ability to think and mind, is affected pain or limitations imposed by the disease.

In this way we will understand that the patient is someone with a name, history, habits, environment … beyond symptoms, diagnosis, room number. Often and inappropriately, when we get to the hospital we ask our collaborators: “How is cirrhosis of the 214?” This is a huge disrespect for the person with cirrhosis who is admitted into room number 214. Whoever acted in this way would undoubtedly be a great expert in liver disease, but with little or no treatment.Capacity in the doctor-patient relationship. The patient needs to worry about who also has the disease.

“The patient needs to worry about who is sick as well.”

in the document Medicine values who posted collective medical organization Where I had the pleasure of participating as co-author, some ideas were directed to restore the core values ​​of medicine and return to their humanization. In this document, it is suggested how to do this in three core areas such as university, in research and healthcare. Perhaps greater creativity in teaching will be necessary at the university to present the social sciences and humanities in a tangential way, and to impregnate the contents of biomedicine in a way that is attractive to future clinicians. On the other hand, thanks to the biomedical model of research and application of scientific and technological progress in health sciences, indisputable progress has been made and has brought enormous benefits to mankind.

However, a pure biological approach has been shown to be insufficient to respond to people’s health needs. It is important to consider that The interaction of biomedical and genetic factors with social and psychological factors Influence on the causes and development of diseases. Finally, restoring the human dimension of the doctor-patient relationship is undoubtedly a critical component of the quality of care. This, along with the time required, leads to more patient-satisfactory medication, greater efficiency in the use of diagnostic tests and therapeutic strategies and with it reduced iatrogenic.

Technical and bureaucratic developments separate the doctor from the patient.

The city must also be merciful. To do this, we must bear in mind that sympathy is much more than a feeling of sadness or pity for someone, for this means looking at the tormented person from above, considering that we live in better conditions and with greater strength. A person who feels sorry for another person will not want to be in that other’s place. Compassion requires feeling empathy for the other’s pain, putting ourselves on the same level and understanding their problem as if we were the sufferer of it. It’s getting into the other person’s difficulty, trying to take charge. She wants to lighten her burden, decides to do something to ease her and moves in to help. Compassion is the basis of a physician’s understanding and empathy What happens and worries the patient. If we use our professionalism with the application of our technical knowledge and with compassion we will be fine.

When we find ourselves in front of an incurable patient, we check that advances in medicine are no longer beneficial to them, but our compassionate attitude helps them greatly to feel aware of their fragility and vulnerability and to adapt to their disease. Although the compassionate attitude should always be one in patient care, at any stage of their illness, this attitude should be intensified in the final stage because it is more required than technical.

Compassion is the basis of a physician’s understanding and empathy.

We aspire to build a compassionate society and we will achieve it when we are all able to help those who need it. This is a true commitment to all of us who make up this community. The degree of community responsibility is measured by its commitment to caring for those who are vulnerable, dependent, vulnerable and marginalized. That is why we must commit to a compassionate society that cares for its most vulnerable members and accompanies them in their suffering in order to alleviate it.

I want to remind you that all citizens have the right to a Medical care of human and scientific quality. The medical profession and its institutions should cooperate with representatives of society to generously promote the reforms needed to achieve both technical and compassionate medicine.

It would be desirable to us physicians to be able to care for our patients from medical science and from human approach and to be able to say, after caring for them, as the English physician, born in 1689, Thomas Sydenham, wrote: different from the one I would have treated if I had the same disease.”