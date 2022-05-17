Education Sciences changed its name to the College of Science...

The Social Council of the University of Cordoba (UCO), meeting on Tuesday, May 17, in an ordinary session, gave the green light to change the name of the Faculty of Educational Sciences, now called the Faculty of Sciences in Education and Psychology, and to create a technology-based company COBIOMIC, which will represent an advance in the field of medicine The bio that focuses on the study of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases for more personalized and precise medicine.

President Francisco Muñoz Osano has made a negative assessment of the current draft of the Basic Law of the University System, in which the participation of society in university affairs is restricted in a very reactionary manner, in line with what has already been expressed by the Congress of Social Councils of Spanish Universities.

In the academic field, there was favorable information about the study plan for graduates in biotechnology to implement in the academic year 2022/2023, the master’s degree in teacher training in Spanish as a foreign language, the increase in the offer of special online certificates with the expert diploma in educational technology, the diploma Specialization in Educational Technology, Expert Diploma in Educational Psychological Intervention Strategies, and Diploma of Specialization in Educational Psychology.

The general meeting approved the criteria for the distribution between departments and the selection of students for granting cooperation in the departments of the University of Cordoba. In this way, 44 students of the University of Cordoba with a research career will be able to get their first contact with these assignments during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Board of Trustees approved a series of measures of an administrative nature, the approval of which is necessary for their realization, such as increasing the support, increasing the capital of UCOidiomas and SLU and increasing the capital of the Clinical Veterinary Hospital of the University of Cordoba, SLU

Finally, in the framework of the proceedings of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the university’s governing body, the President presented to the attendees the anniversary coin, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of our university, among them the CEO of the companies investing in the university, Carmen Taradas Iglesias; General Coordinator of Transportation and Employment, Librado Carrasco Otero and Director of Fundecor, Rafael Linares Burgos.

