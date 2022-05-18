Marvel Studios Partners with Science Museum for Black Panther . Exhibit

Its centerpiece will be a film set reconstructed for Shuri’s laboratory from Marvel’s Black Panther, where visitors can don the boots of film set technicians to adjust lighting, match sound and dialogue with images on motion, and use visual effects technology.

Shuri, played in the film by Letitia Wright, is the inventor of technology, the younger sister of the superhero of the main character played by Chadwick Boseman.

Architectural drawing of what the Black Panther Lab will look like in the new Science Museum exhibit / Science Museum / JAC Studies

The Kensington Foundation will also work with the NHS, the National Network and the University of Sheffield on Technicians: The David Sainsbury Gallery, which is dedicated to explaining the work that technicians do in different industries.

The free exhibition, launched on 3 November, seeks to change perceptions of technical jobs and inspire tomorrow’s technicians with further exhibitions looking at how pharmacy technicians create customized medicines for patients in NHS hospitals and how National Grid staff build and maintain massive wind turbines. .

Among the items on display are a disassembled game console and a custom prosthetic leg for a ballerina by advanced fabrication technicians at Imperial College London.

The gallery, which is funded and named after philanthropist David Sainsbury, specifically caters to visitors between the ages of 11 and 16.

Architectural Drawing by David Sainsbury Gallery at the Science Museum / Science Museum / JAC Studies

This comes after a recent report said that the country needs about 800,000 additional technicians and trainees to meet the demand in the economy for this kind of practical scientific jobs to drive innovation and economic growth.

Sainsbury, a former science minister in Tony Blair’s cabinet, said: “Deciding what career we want to pursue is one of the most important decisions of our lives, and if we’re going to make the best decision we need to know what kind of jobs are out there. What jobs are available and what educational paths they support.”

“The roles celebrated in this new exhibition show that being a technology can be a gateway to social mobility and individual self-realization, and provide the opportunity to play an important role in the prosperity and well-being of a country.”

: For more information go to sciencemuseum.org.uk/technicians