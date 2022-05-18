May 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Marvel Studios se asocia con el Museo de Ciencias para la exhibición de Black Panther

Marvel Studios Partners with Science Museum for Black Panther . Exhibit

Zera Pearson May 18, 2022 2 min read

Its centerpiece will be a film set reconstructed for Shuri’s laboratory from Marvel’s Black Panther, where visitors can don the boots of film set technicians to adjust lighting, match sound and dialogue with images on motion, and use visual effects technology.

Shuri, played in the film by Letitia Wright, is the inventor of technology, the younger sister of the superhero of the main character played by Chadwick Boseman.

Architectural drawing of what the Black Panther Lab will look like in the new Science Museum exhibit

/ Science Museum / JAC Studies

The Kensington Foundation will also work with the NHS, the National Network and the University of Sheffield on Technicians: The David Sainsbury Gallery, which is dedicated to explaining the work that technicians do in different industries.

The free exhibition, launched on 3 November, seeks to change perceptions of technical jobs and inspire tomorrow’s technicians with further exhibitions looking at how pharmacy technicians create customized medicines for patients in NHS hospitals and how National Grid staff build and maintain massive wind turbines. .

Among the items on display are a disassembled game console and a custom prosthetic leg for a ballerina by advanced fabrication technicians at Imperial College London.

The gallery, which is funded and named after philanthropist David Sainsbury, specifically caters to visitors between the ages of 11 and 16.

Architectural Drawing by David Sainsbury Gallery at the Science Museum

/ Science Museum / JAC Studies

This comes after a recent report said that the country needs about 800,000 additional technicians and trainees to meet the demand in the economy for this kind of practical scientific jobs to drive innovation and economic growth.

Sainsbury, a former science minister in Tony Blair’s cabinet, said: “Deciding what career we want to pursue is one of the most important decisions of our lives, and if we’re going to make the best decision we need to know what kind of jobs are out there. What jobs are available and what educational paths they support.”

“The roles celebrated in this new exhibition show that being a technology can be a gateway to social mobility and individual self-realization, and provide the opportunity to play an important role in the prosperity and well-being of a country.”

: For more information go to sciencemuseum.org.uk/technicians

See also  CONEAU accredited the medical profession to the United Nations for 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Education Sciences changed its name to the College of Science…

May 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Technical and affectionate medicine as well

May 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

VIRAL TIKTOK | Medical students reveal the millionaire debts that they will incur upon their graduation | directions | tik tok | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt stories | stories

May 17, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Marvel Studios Partners with Science Museum for Black Panther . Exhibit

May 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Toluca, without Legila, consoles himself with victory over Bayer Leverkusen

May 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

AMLO: Lopez Obrador downplays disagreement with the United States over Summit of the Americas: “There will be no rupture in any way”

May 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Due to loss of subscribers, Netflix is ​​cutting staff

May 18, 2022 Zera Pearson