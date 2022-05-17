May 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

VIRAL TIKTOK | Medical students reveal the millionaire debts that they will incur upon their graduation | directions | tik tok | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt stories | stories

VIRAL TIKTOK | Medical students reveal the millionaire debts that they will incur upon their graduation | directions | tik tok | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt stories | stories

Zera Pearson May 17, 2022 2 min read

Studying a college career requires significant expenses and, in most cases, debts that become significant. An excellent example is found in Posted by from the podium . During enrollment, some students indicated the “big” amounts they would pay after graduation.

frequently, William (will_ill) He uses the Asian platform to show his life in medical school. This time, the young man surprised his followers by uploading content about the religion that he and his companions will fall upon in a few years.

“Asking medical students how much they get (…) we’re so broke that it’s really crazy”, The boy wrote, whose video has collected more than 3 million views.

When William approached his friends, they confessed their financial affairs to the camera. The first are Saloman and Yolanda, who announced the lowest amount with 150 thousand dollars Everyone. In the meantime, Tanya’s total became the highest.

As mentioned it is expected that 400 thousand dollarsBecause she is a student from another state. “You might be able to pay it off before you die,” joking William. Many of their colleagues were thrilled to reveal their huge debts.

Controversy on TikTok

In this sense, the behavior of the heroes attracted a lot of attention and generated different opinions. “How are they so informal about it? I would be in a constant state of worry if I owed it.” User wrote.

For his part, another internet user argued that Medical school should be free. Wages have been cut completely and they have a significantly delayed start to income.”.

See also  Exercises that help you gain muscle mass quickly | Health | magazine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Innovation, science and technology are present at Chemistry Week

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

How is the development after a spinal cord injury?

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Nurturing new generations and trends in the world of work

May 16, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

VIRAL TIKTOK | Medical students reveal the millionaire debts that they will incur upon their graduation | directions | tik tok | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt stories | stories

May 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Women’s Chivas vs. Tigres (2-0). Semi-Final Result, Clausura 2022

May 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Havana and Washington intensify their diplomatic pulse on the eve of the Summit of the Americas | international

May 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Could Miley Alonso leave ‘Celebrity House’ without paying for her ex-boyfriend, Lubio Rivera?

May 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon