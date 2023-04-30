Teams ranked in Liguilla and Repechage in Clausura of the Liga MX

Mexican football has arrived on the 17th of May End of 2023the most exciting in the regular tournament, since this weekend will be decided directly which teams will play the quarter-finals and what will be in re In search of the other four tickets to league.





The USA striker and Liga MX top scorer shone with a stunning goal that ignited the Azteca lights. Instagram: ClubAmerica

Rayados de Monterrey And America They are the only teams that have guaranteed direct tickets to league In the absence of a 2023 closing date; While Chivas, Toluca and Pachuca will play the remaining two places.

while fighting for re They are: Leon, Tigres, Cruz Azul, Atlas, Queretaro, Santos, Pumas, Atlético de San Luis, Puebla and even the Zulus.





Read also

Carlos Mayorga

Juárez FC, Necaxa and Mazatlán are almost a day away from finishing the regular phase of Clausura 2023.

Classified in Liguilla at the moment

1

monterey

40 points

2

America

34 points

3

Chivas

34 points

4

Toluca

29 points





Back off for now

Pachuca x Atlético de San Luis Leon vs. Puebla Tigres vs. Queretaro Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

MX League | Results and classification to league and playoffs: minute by minute from the last day of Clausura 2023