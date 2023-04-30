Teams ranked in Liguilla and Repechage in Clausura of the Liga MX

Mexican football has arrived on the 17th of May End of 2023the most exciting in the regular tournament, since this weekend will be decided directly which teams will play the quarter-finals and what will be in re In search of the other four tickets to league.
Rayados de Monterrey And America They are the only teams that have guaranteed direct tickets to league In the absence of a 2023 closing date; While Chivas, Toluca and Pachuca will play the remaining two places.
while fighting for re They are: Leon, Tigres, Cruz Azul, Atlas, Queretaro, Santos, Pumas, Atlético de San Luis, Puebla and even the Zulus.
Juárez FC, Necaxa and Mazatlán are almost a day away from finishing the regular phase of Clausura 2023.
Classified in Liguilla at the moment
monterey
40 points
America
34 points
Chivas
34 points
Toluca
29 points
Back off for now
- Pachuca x Atlético de San Luis
- Leon vs. Puebla
- Tigres vs. Queretaro
- Cruz Azul vs. Atlas
MX League | Results and classification to league and playoffs: minute by minute from the last day of Clausura 2023
