Henry Martin, Clausura 2023 Virtual Recording Champion

Henry Martin Start chilling the champagne to celebrate Scoring Championshipafter the athlete Julián Quinones couldn’t get over him And he will remain with 12 goals after his poor match against Atletico de San Luis, and despite the fear that Trilogy by Rogelio Funes Mori Against Pumas, who left him in the same form.

10 years later, America will repeat with the scorer

Unless Carlos González (7) or André-Pierre Gignac (7) is revealed with seven goals This Sunday – a figure that seems so far fetched -, Martin would be crowned scoring champion for the first time In his career thanks 14 goals scored during Clausura 2023.

It will cut like this with a stretch 10 years in a row without any champions The Americans, where the last was the late Christian “Chucho” Benitez in the Clausura 2013.

next to He will be the tenth Mexican striker to be crowned in the short tournamentsafter Luis Garcia (Winter 1997), Cuauhtemoc Blanco (winter 1998), Jesus Olald (Winter 1999), Jared Borghetti (winter 2000 and summer 2001), Everaldo begins (summer 2000), Omar Bravo (close 2007), Javier Hernandez (Biccentennial 2010), Angel Rina (close 2011) f Alan Pulido (opening 2019).

All scoring champions from America

If only registration addresses were taken into account Professional dayswhich was established from the 1943-1944 season, Martin will receive the fourteenth Scepteralthough the number extends to 17 if the club’s entire history is taken into account.

