April 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Henry Martin, Clausura 2023 Virtual Recording Champion

Cassandra Curtis April 30, 2023 2 min read

Henry Martin Start chilling the champagne to celebrate Scoring Championshipafter the athlete Julián Quinones couldn’t get over him And he will remain with 12 goals after his poor match against Atletico de San Luis, and despite the fear that Trilogy by Rogelio Funes Mori Against Pumas, who left him in the same form.

10 years later, America will repeat with the scorer

Unless Carlos González (7) or André-Pierre Gignac (7) is revealed with seven goals This Sunday – a figure that seems so far fetched -, Martin would be crowned scoring champion for the first time In his career thanks 14 goals scored during Clausura 2023.

It will cut like this with a stretch 10 years in a row without any champions The Americans, where the last was the late Christian “Chucho” Benitez in the Clausura 2013.

next to He will be the tenth Mexican striker to be crowned in the short tournamentsafter Luis Garcia (Winter 1997), Cuauhtemoc Blanco (winter 1998), Jesus Olald (Winter 1999), Jared Borghetti (winter 2000 and summer 2001), Everaldo begins (summer 2000), Omar Bravo (close 2007), Javier Hernandez (Biccentennial 2010), Angel Rina (close 2011) f Alan Pulido (opening 2019).

All scoring champions from America

If only registration addresses were taken into account Professional dayswhich was established from the 1943-1944 season, Martin will receive the fourteenth Scepteralthough the number extends to 17 if the club’s entire history is taken into account.

name | Annotations | Competition

  1. Ernesto Sota | 10 | 1924-1925
  2. Ernesto Sota | 16 | 1927-1928
  3. Ernesto Sota | 12 | 1929-1930
  4. Eduardo Gonzalez Palmer | 25 | 1958-1959
  5. Jose Alves | 20 | 1965-1966
  6. Enrique Borja | 20 | 1970-1971
  7. Enrique Borja | 26 | 1971-1972
  8. Enrique Borja | 24 | 1972-1973
  9. Oswaldo Castro | 26 | 1973-1974
  10. Norberto Otis | 22 | 1982-1983
  11. Cuauhtemoc Blanco | 16 | Winter 1998
  12. Clipper Boas | 11 | Opening 2005
  13. Angel Rina | 13 | Closing 2011
  14. Christian Benitez | 14 | Closing 2012
  15. Christian Benitez | 11 | Opening in 2012
  16. Christian Benitez | 12 | Closing 2013

  17. Henry Martin | 14 | End of 2023

See also  "Sometimes breathing is a matter of debate"; Tata Martino for his absence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

All you need to know about the Mexico Series

April 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The prolific offer made by the Qataris to buy Manchester United

April 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Bitter memory for Emelec: 3-2 loss to Independiente del Valle, the absolute leader in the Pro League | National Championship | sports

April 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Henry Martin, Clausura 2023 Virtual Recording Champion

April 30, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Asteroid Belt – National Geographic in Spanish

April 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

If he wins, Peña says he will launch an investigation into the RD|public debt AlMomento.net

April 29, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Am I at risk of deportation if I come to the US on “humane parole”?

April 29, 2023 Winston Hale