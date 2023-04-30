Pep Guardiola gives tough news about one of his exploits and could lose the match against Real Madrid: ‘It’s not good’

2023-04-30
Manchester city I left disturbing news after Sunday’s 1-2 win against Fulham In the Premier League.
The Citizens team, which has become the leader over Arsenal, may lose one of its most important figures in the final FA cup against Manchester United (May 6) The first leg of the semi-finals Champions in view of real madrid (May 9).
Your own coach Pep Guardiolanotify it Kevin DeBruine “not good”. The Belgian did not play against Fulham And in the last match against Arsenal, where he was a figure, he came on as a substitute.
debruyne Guardiola said that he suffers from muscle problems that prevent him from playing, and Pep does not know when he will play again: “De Bruyne is not feeling well and he was unable to travel with the team.”
When can you come back? I don’t know, ”the Catalan coach recalled. Yet Halland-Kevin is the big star in Manchester city.
debruyne He has scored 9 goals and provided 27 assists in 42 games this season. An essential piece of Pep Guardiola’s scheme.
