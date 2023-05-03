Summary of the Salernitana match against Fiorentina (3-3). Objectives

Squad Salernitana where he struggles Guillermo Ochoa A golden opportunity towards redemption was missed seriesafter Draw 3-3 with Fiorentina They play at home, in a game where they are always caught on the scoreboard by the purple team.

How did it go with Memo Ochoa?

note this time He didn’t have much work As in the other matches, and perhaps only in the first goal for the visitors he could do more, but in the other two matches he could do nothing. Avoid falling from his bow.

he Salernitana Advance on the scoreboard very quickly, there are only 10 minutes left Bolay day Putting the locals ahead, but at the age of 36,” Nico Gonzalez Memo finished inside the area, taking advantage of the fact that The Mexican didn’t come out to cut center.

In the second half those from Salerno They continued to dominate the game in surprising fashion against a team from the top of the table, Dia put the second From the match at 59 minutes and again Fiorentina He responded a few minutes later with a two-goal draw.

The great performance of day with Hat-trick at 81 minutes It looks like the three pointers are going to stay home and with that closer to salvation, but on a steady play Cristiano Biraghi He tied the cards again.

next Monday Salerno they will face Empoli As visitors, an important duel because He is a direct competitor In the fight not to go down, Salernitana has a difference of only four points with the 18th place, the last to go down to b series.