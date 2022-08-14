Summary of the match between Chivas and Atlas (1-1). Objectives

There was no happy winner of the Clasico Tapatio at Apertura 2022. Chivas and Atlas tied 1-1 At Akron Stadium, on a night where the two teams are toasting and They hid the shortcomings they showed in the current tournament.

The Guadalajara still without a winbut eventually scored on home soil, and this result knows little at the moment about the life of the rojiblanco team, which is still at the bottom of Apertura 2022.

With water on Chivas’ neck at the moment, coach Ricardo Cadena and his sons They knew that they couldn’t fall into the hands of the arch rivalAnd for this there were adjustments with the aim of adding his first victory in the tournament.

That’s why, with more than three points at stake, Clásico Tapatío started to move. Only the first minute Isaac Brizuela fouled out Emmanuel Aguilera and scored a goalhowever, It has been misplaced.

in 8′ Brizuela was injured by Luis ReyesReferee Marco Antonio Ortiz warned him. Called to VAR and to 10′ Show red to “bones” To leave Atlas with 10 men.

Looks like it’s time for Chivas to take off. His first free kick came in the 27th minute when Experience Fernando Beltran Camilo Vargas And he didn’t come out when he sent the ball.

Eduardo Torres followed him in the 32nd minute with a powerful shot by Camilo, thus maintaining a 0-0 draw.

after five minutes, Miguel Pons fights the ball with Anderson Santamaria. The play was reviewed in the video assistant referee and “Pocho” saw Red leave both teams with ten men. Classico Tapatio was on the field.

Before the break, try Chivas. At 45 minutes two arrived. Or not Alexis Vega broke the keel From a free kick and later, Angel Zaldivar attempted a Chilean shot that was missed by Vargas.

Already in the second half, which was slow, Atlas began to attack and in the 58th minute. Julio Cesar Verch headed over a cross from Jose Javier AbellaThe foxes were trying to get up.

Everything was until 63′ there was an error in Atlas’s favour. take the ball Julian Quinones, shot and Miguel Jimenez could not save; He gave a game and Rogengros was already winning 1-0.

The Foxes woke up and Quiñones was none of a second at 69 minutes when he stopped in front of “Wacho”, and was misjudged by the goalkeeper.

With Chivas turning forward, I reached 1-1 until 83 when “Charal” Cisneros was fired into the zone Good technique to beat Camilo and equalize Clasico Tapatio.

In the end, Atlas came close and Edgar Zaldivar hit his shot in the 85th minute and hit a corner kick.

Already at the time of compensation, Orminio scored the winning goal by receiving a superb pass from Vegathe Rojiblanco striker took control, and shot him to drown out the screams of the crowd and leave the final 1-1.