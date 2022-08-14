Today there is a classic game and there will be a crowd in Olanchoe! Olimpia, Motagua and Real España continue on Date 4: Time and Channel

2022-08-14
After playing the first two games yesterday, the activity was in league Nacional resumes on Sunday as date continues 4.
Honduras progress He was surprised with a 1-2 win over UPNFM in Tegucigalpa, while Vida beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in La Ceiba.
Watch: 2022 opening schedule and the next day
– Games of the day –
leader Olympia He will star in an attractive duel in a house Olancho FC. who – which Prepare a big party at the Estadio Juan Ramon Prive on their mission to achieve their first win in the First Division.
The new hire from the National League has two draws and one loss, and this afternoon against the Lions are hoping to add their first three points. Lyon is at the top of the table with nine points. It is the only team that has won all three matches and conceded only one goal.
How were the albums played in Olancho? Olympia played 15 matches in the territory of Olancho, recording 12 wins, two draws and only one loss. Their last visit was on February 14, 2019 when they beat Goticalpa 0-4.
Later, in the National Stadium, the main session of the day will begin when the champion motagua Recepion marathon that comes from falling on the lion during the week; The Eagles also suffered a setback at home on Wednesday (2-2 vs. Vida).
The activity closes simultaneously at Morazán Stadium with Reality Spain against win over. Those led by Hector Vargas will seek to get back on track after their fall at Toccoa. It was match 5, but the aurinegros moved it up to an hour ago and will play simultaneously with the Eagles.
– Timetables and dispatch –
Olancho vs Olympia (3:00 PM-TVC-)
Motagua vs Marathon (4:00 pm – Tiggo Sports-)
Real Spain vs Victoria (4:00 – Tigo Sports -)
