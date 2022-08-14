Today there is a classic game and there will be a crowd in Olanchoe! Olimpia, Motagua and Real España continue on Date 4: Time and Channel

2022-08-14

After playing the first two games yesterday, the activity was in league Nacional resumes on Sunday as date continues 4.

Honduras progress He was surprised with a 1-2 win over UPNFM in Tegucigalpa, while Vida beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in La Ceiba.

Watch: 2022 opening schedule and the next day

– Games of the day –

leader Olympia He will star in an attractive duel in a house Olancho FC. who – which Prepare a big party at the Estadio Juan Ramon Prive on their mission to achieve their first win in the First Division.

The new hire from the National League has two draws and one loss, and this afternoon against the Lions are hoping to add their first three points. Lyon is at the top of the table with nine points. It is the only team that has won all three matches and conceded only one goal.

How were the albums played in Olancho? Olympia played 15 matches in the territory of Olancho, recording 12 wins, two draws and only one loss. Their last visit was on February 14, 2019 when they beat Goticalpa 0-4.