What Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols Would Do To Win $10 Million

Los Angeles Angels president has officially announced what Albert Pujols will do to earn US$10 million in 10 years after he retires from MLB.

When Los Angeles Angels I decided to sign a player of his stature Albert Pujols for this season MLB In 2012 they ensured that they would continue to receive benefits even after retirement. born player dominican republic You will also receive yours with Interest of 10 million US dollars.

Pujols officially retired on November 1, 2022 after 22 seasons in baseball. major leagues. Albert capped a career of 703 home runs, 3,384 hits, and 2,218 RBI by becoming Fourth player to hit at least 700 home runs in MLB history.

Now what will he do in retirement? Albert Pujols Has a personal services agreement that gives Los Angeles Angels The exclusive right over the former Dominican player for the first ten years thereafter his retirement from MLB.

“He will be like a team ambassador. We’re very excited about the possibilities going forward. This is Albert Pujols. It is an asset. He has a lot of baseball knowledge.” said John Carbino, president Angels, Celebrity Tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club (Newport Beach).

OFFICIAL: What Angels Pujols would do to win $10 million

The Los Angeles Angels president confirmed that he had been talking to him for a few months Albert Pujols They reached an agreement to move forward Personal services contract for 10 years and $10 million. what will he do ‘Machine’? According to a Los Angeles Times post, Pujols will be working with prospects at the academy where the Angels are dominican republic He will tutor minor league and major league players during spring training in Arizona for the California team in every start of the MLB season.