They do not want to leave Haaland without playing in the World Cup, and the club requests his session for a period of 28 days

Ashton United, First Division in Northern Premier League English, make an offer to Manchester city Until he surrenders to the Norwegian striker Erling Halland while the fraction continues to Qatar World Cup 2022.

Hallandwho scored 23 goals in all competitions with city Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund In the summer, you won’t get involved in it Qatar 2022 Because his team could not qualify. That’s why Ashton United City were asked if they could count on him on a 28-day loan deal.

“We are looking for a striker, so we thought why not,” said the coach of the English seventh division team. Michael Clegga BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s been difficult for any team in our league to build momentum, so I’m sure the addition of this great guy will help us move up the table. I’m sure he’ll start working and I hope he scores at least six goals per game.”

The club says it has not received any response from the league champions Premier League.

According to the Citizens coach, Pep Guardiola, Haaland Going on vacation Marbella and in Norway with his family before returning to train with him. city, which is the second in Premier League.