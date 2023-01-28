Studying the Milky Way reveals billions of celestial bodies in our galaxy – FireWire

A new study conducted with Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey (DECam) reveal 3.3 billion celestial bodies in the Milky WayAfter 21,400 solo exhibitions over the past two years.

This investigation, according to a report by CNNis the largest catalog of objects in our galaxy to date, all thanks to DECam, located on the four-meter Víctor M. Blanco telescope at the National Science Foundation’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

The site’s telescopes are located at an altitude of about 2,200 meters and can observe the southern sky in great detail through visible and near-infrared wavelengths of light. The two versions of the DECam data cover 6.5% of the night sky.

technical achievement

Debra Fisher, director of the Division of Astronomical Sciences at the National Science Foundation, said in a statement:This is a great artwork. Imagine a group photo of more than three billion people and each individual can be identified“.

“Astronomers will be poring over this detailed picture of more than three billion stars in the Milky Way for decades to come. This is a great example of what partnerships between federal agencies can achieve.“.

It shows the image of celestial bodies captured by DECam, which includes Stars and dust in the bright galactic disk of the Milky Way. The galaxy’s spiral arms also lie in this plane. Together, these bright features make observing the galactic plane of the Milky Way, where most of its disk-shaped mass lies, a challenging task.

Milky Way

The dark streaks of dust visible in the image block starlight, while the brightness of star-forming regions makes it difficult to detect the individual brightness of celestial bodies.

Using the Dark Energy Camera, astronomers were able to peer through the dust of the galactic plane with near-infrared light and used the data-processing method to mitigate the dimming effects of star-forming regions.

The results of the study can be used for A better map of the 3D structure of dust and stars in the galaxy.