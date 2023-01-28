January 28, 2023

Studying the Milky Way reveals billions of celestial bodies in our galaxy – FireWire

January 28, 2023

A new study conducted with Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey (DECam) reveal 3.3 billion celestial bodies in the Milky WayAfter 21,400 solo exhibitions over the past two years.

This investigation, according to a report by CNNis the largest catalog of objects in our galaxy to date, all thanks to DECam, located on the four-meter Víctor M. Blanco telescope at the National Science Foundation’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

