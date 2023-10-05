October 6, 2023

Students from Gobernador Gregores Agricultural School won a bronze medal at the Brazilian Science Fair

SANTA CRUZ – The Regional Agricultural School No. 1, “Heroínas de Malvinas”, of Gobernador Gregor, took third place in international projects, at the National Science and Technology Fair of Brazil with the project “Bezoar, the stone of the guanaco”. It was the only institution from Argentina to participate in this event.

The fifth edition of “FeNADANTE”, Dante Alighieri’s National Science and Technology Fair, was held in São Paulo, Brazil, from September 25 to 30, a meeting aimed at disseminating scientific research carried out by public and private school students from different countries. Locations in Brazil, as well as from invited countries, including Argentina.

Regional Agricultural School No. 1 was the only representation of our country, with a delegation consisting of two teachers and three students, who presented an innovative project entitled “Bezoar, guanaco stone”.

The project was developed by fourth-year students Marcela Villalba, Agostina Casimiro, and Vanina Pereira, under the guidance of teachers Juan Bautista Beltramino and Giulietta Askenazi. The educational institution’s work team was distinguished by its dedication and excellence in scientific research.

In this regard, Beltramino pointed out that the delegation’s participation did not only include presenting the project, but also included interacting with the public and international arbitration bodies. “The students and teachers presented in Spanish, and in some cases in English,” he noted.

During the evaluation days, from September 26 to 28, the projects were presented to a jury who carefully evaluated each one. The Argentine delegation received a total of 9 individual evaluations during these days and obtained very satisfactory comments.

The professor also pointed out that “organizing the exhibition was a recognition of the effort and excellence of the Argentine delegation, as it ranked third in international projects, which earned it a bronze medal.”

The Board of Education congratulated the delegation of the Regional Agricultural School No. 1 “Heroínas de Malvinas”, “for its distinguished participation in the National Science and Technology Fair of Brazil.”

